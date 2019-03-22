State-wide tornado drill to include messages from Eaton County’s Rave Alert system

EATON CO., Mich. — The week of March 24 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Michigan and Eaton County residents will receive tornado warning alerts on their phones this year.

During the state-wide tornado drill at 1 p.m., Wednesday March 27th, Eaton County residents will receive messages from the Rave Alert system on both landline phones as well as subscribed cell phones.

According to the Michigan State Police website, Michigan averages 15 tornadoes per year.

Eaton County Central Dispatch 911 Director, Michael Armitage calls the drill an “opportunity to help our community be more resilient in the face of a severe weather event or tornado.”

Testing the system can help ensure all equipment is in working order – helping residents receive the fastest alerts to danger.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed March 24th – March 30th Severe Weather Awareness Week for the state citing the heavy storms and flooding across the state that killed three people last year, stating “all individuals are encouraged to be aware of the warning signs of severe weather and follow proper safety and emergency procedures.”

Eaton County residents and anyone interested in alerts for that area, can register by texting EATON to 67283, or visiting eatoncounty911.org which includes the ability to sign up for Smart911.