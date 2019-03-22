Two-month investigation exonerates Montcalm County jail in inmate death

STANTON, Mich. — An investigation shows that Montcalm County jail employees followed policy and the death of an inmate was due to natural causes.

Amber Mills died in the jail on December 30th.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s says that nurses at the jail had examined Bills for stomach pain several times during her incarceration, moving her to a cell that allowed for observation. Bills informed the staff that she had used methamphetamine previously and was going through withdrawals. She was placed on a Librium protocol and remained under observation until December 30th.

Staff at the jail attempted life-saving measures on Bills, but were unable to revive her. The Medical Examiner determined Bill’s death was from natural causes.

Bills was being held on contempt of court charges and driving on a suspended license.

FOX 17 will be interviewing Montcalm County Sheriff about this incident this afternoon.