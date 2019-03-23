2 uninjured when plane crashes in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Two occupants were unhurt when a plane crashed in Mecosta County on Saturday morning.

According to the Michigan State Police, at 10:38 a.m. Saturday troopers from the Mount Pleasant MSP Post were dispatched to a single-engine plane crash  at  Canadian Lakes runway.  The two occupants of the plane crash were not injured and the investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

MSP troopers were assisted by the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department and the Morton Township Fire Department.

