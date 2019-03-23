× Crash closes I-94 in both directions in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — I-94 was shut down in both directions late Saturday night in Battle Creek, following a traffic accident. But police were expecting the scene to clear before midnight.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes, according to Calhoun County Central Dispatch.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (M-DOT) says the crash occurred between I-94 exit 98 and Beadle Lake Road exit 100.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 they received no immediate reports from first responders of any significant injuries.

No details were immediately available about how it happened, or how many vehicles were involved.

Central Dispatch says a number of police and other agencies responded.