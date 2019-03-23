Melvindale couple married 56 years die hours apart while holding hands

Posted 10:38 AM, March 23, 2019

MELVINDALE, Mich. – A Michigan couple passed away on the same day after 56 years of marriage in a true tale of everlasting love.

Judy and Will Webb, both 77 years old, died just hours apart while holding hands on March 6.

Judy’s health had begun to suffer after a medical procedure, and, without explanation, so then did Will’s, according to WXYZ. They spent their final hours together in hospice care after both battling a series of health complications.

The Webbs were parents to three daughters and loved their five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A service for the couple happened in early March at the Michigan Memorial Funeral Home in Huron Township.

