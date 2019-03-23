Crash closes M-66 southeast of Lake Odessa

Posted 7:43 PM, March 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:47PM, March 23, 2019

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — M-66/Saddlebag Road is being shut down north of M-50 southeast of Lake Odessa, following a crash involving a semi and a van.

It happened around 7:24 p.m. Saturday in Barry County’s Woodland Township, near the Ionia County line.

Barry County Central Dispatch confirmed the crash was blocking. The initial report to dispatchers was that the van may’ve rolled over after being broadsided by the semi-truck.

Saddlebag Road/M-66 was shut down at Brown Road.

Aero-Med was briefly on standby, but was waved off in favor of an ambulance.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.