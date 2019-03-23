Crash closes M-66 southeast of Lake Odessa

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — M-66/Saddlebag Road is being shut down north of M-50 southeast of Lake Odessa, following a crash involving a semi and a van.

It happened around 7:24 p.m. Saturday in Barry County’s Woodland Township, near the Ionia County line.

Barry County Central Dispatch confirmed the crash was blocking. The initial report to dispatchers was that the van may’ve rolled over after being broadsided by the semi-truck.

Saddlebag Road/M-66 was shut down at Brown Road.

Aero-Med was briefly on standby, but was waved off in favor of an ambulance.