Curbside yard waste collection starts Monday in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Winds of March have torn down a lot of tree limbs around West Michigan, and now it’s time to start picking them up.

The City of Battle Creek says curbside yard-waste collection will begin Monday and continue through November 29th.

People can place their yard debris at the curb on their regular trash pickup day each week, according to a city news release:

“Leaves, downed branches and other yard waste should be placed in specially marked containers and/or paper yard waste bags, or tied into four-foot bundles. The bags are available at most area grocery and hardware stores. Approved containers may be up to 32 gallons in size and should be clearly marked “yard waste only.” Each bag, container, or bundle must weigh 50 pounds or less.

You can pick up extra “Yard Waste Only” stickers for marking containers at the Utility Billing office on the first floor of City Hall, 10 N. Division Street.

Residents also have the option of renting a 96-gallon cart for yard-waste collection from Waste Management. Call 866-797-0918 for more information, including pricing.

Yard waste also can be hauled to Brice Pit, the city’s compost site, 715 W. River Road, Monday through Friday, from 7:30am to 7:30pm.

The city says, “Please don’t let leaves and other lawn debris run into storm drains on city streets. If you have an inlet near your property, we ask for your help to make sure it remains clear, to avoid clogging and street flooding. While city crews also perform this maintenance, they cannot visit all of our approximately 8,200 inlets each year.”

More information on yard waste and recycling is available at the city’s website.