Michigan leads Florida after one half in NCAA Tournament

Posted 6:14 PM, March 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:19PM, March 23, 2019

DES MOINES, IA. — Michigan leads Florida at halftime of their second-round NCAA Tournament game, 32- 28.

It was a back-and-forth first half, with the lead changing hands several times. The Wolverines were getting contributions from several players on the offensive end of the court, with Charles Matthews, Zavier Simpson and Jordan Poole all scoring at least seven first-half points.

Jalen Hudson was pacing the Gators with six points. Florida hit several three-point baskets to keep the game close.

The winner advances to the Sweet 16 to play the winner of Sunday evening’s Texas Tech-versus-Buffalo game in the West Region of the tournament.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.