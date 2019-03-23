Michigan leads Florida after one half in NCAA Tournament

DES MOINES, IA. — Michigan leads Florida at halftime of their second-round NCAA Tournament game, 32- 28.

It was a back-and-forth first half, with the lead changing hands several times. The Wolverines were getting contributions from several players on the offensive end of the court, with Charles Matthews, Zavier Simpson and Jordan Poole all scoring at least seven first-half points.

Jalen Hudson was pacing the Gators with six points. Florida hit several three-point baskets to keep the game close.

The winner advances to the Sweet 16 to play the winner of Sunday evening’s Texas Tech-versus-Buffalo game in the West Region of the tournament.