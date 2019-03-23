MSU leads Minnesota in NCAA Tournament, 33-19, at halftime

Posted 8:50 PM, March 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:55PM, March 23, 2019

DES MOINES, IA. — In a battle of Big Ten Conference teams Saturday night, it wasn’t much of a first-half battle at all, as Michigan State cruised to a 33-19 lead over Minnesota.

It looked like a replay of their regular-season contest back in February, when the Spartans thumped the Golden Gophers, 79-55.

This time, MSU was beating Minnesota on the boards, with a 24-9 rebounding advantage at one point. However, Michigan State was held scoreless in the final 4:46 of the half, and turned the ball over several times, leading to most of Minnesota’s scoring.

Kenny Goins scored nine first half-points and grabbed six rebounds for the Spartans.

