MSU leads Minnesota in NCAA Tournament, 33-19, at halftime

DES MOINES, IA. — In a battle of Big Ten Conference teams Saturday night, it wasn’t much of a first-half battle at all, as Michigan State cruised to a 33-19 lead over Minnesota.

It looked like a replay of their regular-season contest back in February, when the Spartans thumped the Golden Gophers, 79-55.

This time, MSU was beating Minnesota on the boards, with a 24-9 rebounding advantage at one point. However, Michigan State was held scoreless in the final 4:46 of the half, and turned the ball over several times, leading to most of Minnesota’s scoring.

Kenny Goins scored nine first half-points and grabbed six rebounds for the Spartans.