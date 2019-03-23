Numbers drawn for Powerball jackpot: 24,25,52,60, 66. PB:5

Posted 11:12 PM, March 23, 2019, by

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history was up for grabs Saturday night: $638 million. It was the seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The numbers drawn: 24, 25, 52, 60 and 66. Powerball: 5. Power Play: 3X.

The cash option was estimated to be approaching $390 million ahead of the 10:55 p.m. (Eastern time) drawing.

The odds of winning the grand prize were calculated at 1 in 292,201,338, according to CNN. No one has won the jackpot since December 26, 2018.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.