Numbers drawn for Powerball jackpot: 24,25,52,60, 66. PB:5

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history was up for grabs Saturday night: $638 million. It was the seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The numbers drawn: 24, 25, 52, 60 and 66. Powerball: 5. Power Play: 3X.

The cash option was estimated to be approaching $390 million ahead of the 10:55 p.m. (Eastern time) drawing.

The odds of winning the grand prize were calculated at 1 in 292,201,338, according to CNN. No one has won the jackpot since December 26, 2018.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.