Students compete in annual Michigan Science Olympiad

Posted 7:24 PM, March 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:30PM, March 23, 2019

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Students from about 40 West Michigan middle schools and 28 high schools displayed their knowledge Saturday in the 35th annual Region 12 Michigan Science Olympiad.

That region covers Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.

The tournament was held at Grand Valley State University’s Kindschi Hall of Science on Saturday. The competition was presented by GVSU’s Regional Math and Science Center. Afterward, an awards ceremony was held in the Kelly Family Sports Center.

The STEM activities saw students think like disease detectives and meteorologists, while analyzing potions and poisons, and dissecting thermodynamic concepts.

The tournament was sponsored by Verizon, GE Aviation, Miller Johnson, Haviland Products Company, BizStream, and National Defense Industrial Association – Michigan Chapter. Says Pam DeJong with GVSU in a news release: “Thank you to all the student participants, coaches, parents and volunteers who made this day possible.  It was a great day to be a Laker!”

The results of the competition, according to GVSU’s Regional Math & Science Center:

      “B” Teams in order

                1st           Lakeshore Middle – Grand Haven

                2nd          Allendale Middle School

                3rd           Chandler Woods Charter Academy

                4th           Riley Street Middle School

                5th           White Pines Intermediate School

                6th           East Grand Rapids Middle School

                7th           Northern Hills Middle School

                8th           Plymouth Christian Middle

                9th           Macatawa Bay Middle School

                10th         Jenison Jr. High

               11th Place Harbor Lights Middle School

                12th Place  Forest Hills Eastern Middle School

                “C” Teams in order

                1st           Grand Haven High School

                2nd          Forest Hills Central High School

                3rd           Plymouth Christian High School

                4th           West Michigan Aviation Academy

                5th           Allendale High School

                6th           Grand Rapids Christian High School

                7th           West Ottawa High School

                8th           Byron Center High School

                9th         East Grand Rapids High School

 

 

