Students compete in annual Michigan Science Olympiad

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Students from about 40 West Michigan middle schools and 28 high schools displayed their knowledge Saturday in the 35th annual Region 12 Michigan Science Olympiad.
That region covers Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.
The tournament was held at Grand Valley State University’s Kindschi Hall of Science on Saturday. The competition was presented by GVSU’s Regional Math and Science Center. Afterward, an awards ceremony was held in the Kelly Family Sports Center.
The STEM activities saw students think like disease detectives and meteorologists, while analyzing potions and poisons, and dissecting thermodynamic concepts.
The tournament was sponsored by Verizon, GE Aviation, Miller Johnson, Haviland Products Company, BizStream, and National Defense Industrial Association – Michigan Chapter. Says Pam DeJong with GVSU in a news release: “Thank you to all the student participants, coaches, parents and volunteers who made this day possible. It was a great day to be a Laker!”
The results of the competition, according to GVSU’s Regional Math & Science Center:
“B” Teams in order
1st Lakeshore Middle – Grand Haven
2nd Allendale Middle School
3rd Chandler Woods Charter Academy
4th Riley Street Middle School
5th White Pines Intermediate School
6th East Grand Rapids Middle School
7th Northern Hills Middle School
8th Plymouth Christian Middle
9th Macatawa Bay Middle School
10th Jenison Jr. High
11th Place Harbor Lights Middle School
12th Place Forest Hills Eastern Middle School
“C” Teams in order
1st Grand Haven High School
2nd Forest Hills Central High School
3rd Plymouth Christian High School
4th West Michigan Aviation Academy
5th Allendale High School
6th Grand Rapids Christian High School
7th West Ottawa High School
8th Byron Center High School
9th East Grand Rapids High School