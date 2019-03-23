Students compete in annual Michigan Science Olympiad

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Students from about 40 West Michigan middle schools and 28 high schools displayed their knowledge Saturday in the 35th annual Region 12 Michigan Science Olympiad.

That region covers Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.

The tournament was held at Grand Valley State University’s Kindschi Hall of Science on Saturday. The competition was presented by GVSU’s Regional Math and Science Center. Afterward, an awards ceremony was held in the Kelly Family Sports Center.

The STEM activities saw students think like disease detectives and meteorologists, while analyzing potions and poisons, and dissecting thermodynamic concepts.

The tournament was sponsored by Verizon, GE Aviation, Miller Johnson, Haviland Products Company, BizStream, and National Defense Industrial Association – Michigan Chapter. Says Pam DeJong with GVSU in a news release: “Thank you to all the student participants, coaches, parents and volunteers who made this day possible. It was a great day to be a Laker!”

The results of the competition, according to GVSU’s Regional Math & Science Center:

“B” Teams in order

1st Lakeshore Middle – Grand Haven

2nd Allendale Middle School

3rd Chandler Woods Charter Academy

4th Riley Street Middle School

5th White Pines Intermediate School

6th East Grand Rapids Middle School

7th Northern Hills Middle School

8th Plymouth Christian Middle

9th Macatawa Bay Middle School

10th Jenison Jr. High

11th Place Harbor Lights Middle School

12th Place Forest Hills Eastern Middle School

“C” Teams in order

1st Grand Haven High School

2nd Forest Hills Central High School

3rd Plymouth Christian High School

4th West Michigan Aviation Academy

5th Allendale High School

6th Grand Rapids Christian High School

7th West Ottawa High School

8th Byron Center High School

9th East Grand Rapids High School