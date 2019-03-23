× Suspects sought after homeowner is shot through his window

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Suspects are being sought after a man was shot through a window in his home shortly after midnight early Saturday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke, at 12:19 a.m. Saturday deputies were called to investigate a shooting that occurred on Starbrick Street near Tharp Lake Road in Mason Township. The investigation showed that a 57-year-old, Edwardsburg resident, was in his house when unknown suspects came to his house demanding to talk to him. When the homeowner did not come outside they started firing a gun into the house through a window.

The gunshots injured the homeowner.

He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital in Elkhart, Ind., where he was listed in stable condition at midday Saturday.

The case remains under investigation and the suspects are unknown at this time.

If anybody has any information about this case they should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 445-1560, the Cass County TIP Line at 1-800-462-9328, text “Cass” and their tip to 274637 or call Crime Stoppers.