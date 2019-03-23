Traffic stop leads to foot chase, arrests in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich.  — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a traffic stop Saturday morning turned into a foot chase.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Safety officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Westnedge Avenue to assist Portage Public Safety officers in helping to locate the two suspects who had fled. The location is near the Kalamazoo/Portage border.

Kalamazoo DPS says in a news release a Portage police officer broadcast a description of the clothes the two suspects were wearing. After about 40 minutes, two Kalamazoo officers spotted the 14- and 15-year-old male suspects in the 400 block of S. Park Street. Once again, there was a foot chase.

This time, KDPS says the teenagers were caught and arrested. The 15-year-old had a loaded handgun on him, according to police.

They say he was charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Attempted Resisting & Obstructing. He was taken to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home. Meanwhile, police say the 14-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of Attempted Resisting & Obstructing, and then turned over to his parent.

Anyone with more information about the incident should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-337-8994, or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.

