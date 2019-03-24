A mostly sunny week ahead with roller coaster temperatures    

Posted 8:12 AM, March 24, 2019, by

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly cloudy day on Sunday with an isolated chance for some light rain showers. The rain is expected to be mainly along and south of I-96 giving us a quarter of an inch of rain at best. Many of you will not see any rain at all. Mild air remains though as temperatures work towards the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.

Monday our temperatures will dip back into the lower 40s as we begin on our temperatures roller coaster of the week. Sunshine will be with us along with lighter winds while our temperatures dip back at the beginning of the work week. By the end of the week our temperatures rebound, but it comes with a price in the way of rain.

After plenty of sunshine rain shower chances start arriving on Thursday and last through the first part of the weekend. The mild air will leave once again as we head throughout the weekend. Stay tuned for updates on these rain showers towards the end of the week with our Fox 17 mobile weather app.

