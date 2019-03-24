GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Unity Christian boys basketball head coach Scott Soodsma and senior point guard Noah Wiswary stopped by the FOX 17 studios to chat about their division two state championship.
Crusaders talk division two state title with FOX 17
