Crusaders talk division two state title with FOX 17

Posted 10:52 PM, March 24, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Unity Christian boys basketball head coach Scott Soodsma and senior point guard Noah Wiswary stopped by the FOX 17 studios to chat about their division two state championship.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.