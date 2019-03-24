Loads of collectibles available at Grand Rapids Toy Show

WYOMING, Mich. — It’s never too early to think about Christmas shopping, especially not with the Grand Rapids Toy Show rolling in this weekend.

Slated from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at HSB Auditorium, 5625 Burlingame Ave. SW, the show will feature nearly 200 tables full of collectibles such as action figures, comic books, Hot Wheels and more.

The first two hours are being considered the “early bird” period, during which admission will be $10 per person. Thereafter, admission will drop down to $5 per person. Children 12 years of age and under are able to get in for free.

Find more information at www.michigan.org/event/grand-rapids-toy-show.