Michigan fugitive captured on Gulf Coast

Posted 4:41 PM, March 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:43PM, March 24, 2019

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Michigan man wanted on multiple charges, including homicide, is in custody on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

A joint operation between the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Gulfport Police Department resulted in the arrest Friday of 20-year-old Kyvon Deandre Wells.

Wells was found in Gulfport around 11 a.m. and is being held at the Harrison County jail pending extradition to Michigan.

Authorities in Lansing, Michigan, told news outlets that Wells is wanted for the slaying of 22-year-old Delayno Hudson and the shooting of two others on March 1. There he will face a charge of murder, two counts of assault with the intent to murder and one count of a felony firearms violation.

Jeremy Stilwell, an inspector at the Gulfport branch of the U.S. Marshals Service, says Wells had relatives in Gulfport.

