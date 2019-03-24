Monday kicks of Michigan’s Severe Weather Awareness Week

WEST MICHIGAN — Even though severe weather has and can occur at any time of the year, the majority occurs during the spring and summer months.

Before things truly ramp up here in the state, Governer Whitmer has declared March 24-30th as Severe Weather Awareness Week. According to the state, Allegan, Arenac, Barry, Berrien, Cass, Clare, Eaton, Gogebic, Houghton, Ingham, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Menominee, Newaygo, Mecosta, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Ottawa, and St. Joseph counties experienced heavy rainfall, flooding and severe thunderstorms in 2018, resulting in a few counties being placed under a disaster declaration.

West Michigan has already experienced damage due to flooding and severe weather this year from some storms, but the severe weather season is only just beginning. You are encouraged, this week, to revisit information about life saving warning signs of severe weather this week and make sure your family had a plan of action if severe storms ever strike.

A voluntary tornado drill will occur at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27th. During this time, tornado sirens will sound. Use it as an opportunity to find the safest place to be in during a tornado at work or at home.