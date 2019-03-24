Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement

Posted 7:28 PM, March 24, 2019

(CNN) — “Gronk” is retiring.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from professional football on Sunday after nearly a decade in the NFL..

“It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today,” Gronkowski posted on Instagram.

“Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been a part of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now it’s time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life,” the post said.

Gronkowski, who was drafted in the second round in 2010, won three Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots and was a four-time All-Pro.

By Darran Simon, CNN
By Darran Simon, CNN
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

