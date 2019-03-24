Police respond to call of fire arms pulled at birthday party

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Neighbors, including many children, were present when a fight broke out at a birthday party and escalated to the point of guns being pulled and pointed at people.

Officers arrived at the 700 block of N. Pitcher Street to find a large group of people, and were told that the two with handguns had fled into one of the nearby houses.

Police recovered two handguns inside the home and arrested a 31 year-old Kalamazoo man, but were told the other two subjects . Police caught up with another 31 year-old man who had run from the scene as well as a discarded handgun along the path the man took while evading police.

The incident report shows that one woman was injured, but no medical treatment was required. No shots were fired during the incident.

Police were told a possible cell phone video was taken of the incident. If anyone has this video or any other information about the fight and the ongoing investigation, you are urged to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 337-8139, or Silent Observer at 343-2100.