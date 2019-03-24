Police respond to call of fire arms pulled at birthday party

Posted 10:41 PM, March 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56PM, March 24, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Neighbors, including many children, were present when a fight broke out at a birthday party and escalated to the point of guns being pulled and pointed at people.

Officers arrived at the 700 block of N. Pitcher Street to find a large group of people, and were told that the two with handguns had fled into one of the nearby houses.

Police recovered two handguns inside the home and arrested a 31 year-old Kalamazoo man, but were told the other two subjects . Police caught up with another 31 year-old man who had run from the scene as well as a discarded handgun along the path the man took while evading police.

The incident report shows that one woman was injured, but no medical treatment was required. No shots were fired during the incident.

Police were told a possible cell phone video was taken of the incident. If anyone has this video or any other information about the fight and the ongoing investigation, you are urged to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 337-8139, or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.