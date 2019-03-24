Ryan Lahaie is improving, but not out of the woods yet

Posted 6:26 PM, March 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:36PM, March 24, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ryan Lahaie, who lost his wife and son in the same crash that hospitalized him, is making progress.

Lahaie’s mother, Betsy, says he will remain on a ventilator, but it will be administered via a tracheotomy to help curb the possibility of infection from having the tubes come in through the mouth, and that a procedure had to be done to remove dead tissue from his forearm.

The resulting compression syndrome is an often painful condition where pressure in the muscles grows, cutting off blood flow, preventing oxygen and nutrients from getting to muscle cells and nerves. As of this report, Ryan remains sedated, according to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Doctors categorize his vital signs as stable, thought still in need of intense observation. Lahaie’s family is expressing thanks at the outpouring of support from friends, family, and the public. So far nearly $70K has been raised for Ryan’s recovery.

