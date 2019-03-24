St. Baldrick’s Foundation Head-Shavings

Posted 7:04 AM, March 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:06AM, March 24, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich ---  Sunday afternoon people from across West Michigan are gathering at 84th St. Pub & Grill in Byron Center to shave their heads! The fresh shave is all for the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer and donor powered charity committed to supporting the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives. Nearly 100 participants have registered to shave their heads at this event, their goal is to raise $120,000 for childhood cancer research Sunday! The event will also include a silent auction and raffle, as well as a visit from former Detroit Tiger, Dave Rozema.

 

Event Address:

8282 Pfeiffer Farms Dr SW

Byron Center, MI 49315

 

Event Times:

March 24th

Event will start at 11:30

Head-shaving will begin at Noon

 

Event Contact:

Pat Schrager

84bald@gmail.com

616-490-7934

 

For more information on this event, click here.

https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/11008/2019

