Traverse City hospital nurses ratify first 3-year contract

Posted 10:24 AM, March 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:25AM, March 24, 2019

Nurse Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Unionized nurses at Munson Medical Center in northern Michigan’s Traverse City have ratified their first contract.

The Michigan Nurses Association says Sunday that the contract gives nurses a 13-percent raise over the agreement’s three years, limits forced overtime, provides nurses a formal structure to address registered nurse staffing levels, and implements new workplace safety procedures that will benefit patients.

Munson nurses formed a union in 2017 under the Michigan Nurses Association. Nurses at DMC Huron Valley Sinai Hospital in Commerce Township, northwest of Detroit, ratified their first contract in November. They also were represented by the Michigan Nurses Association.

Munson Healthcare has said it’s pleased to reach the agreement and believes the contract takes into account what’s best for employees, patients and the community.

