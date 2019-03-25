Dining with Dave – Second Day of Round 2

FOX 17 – Week 2 of the Dining with Dave Bracket starts with the second matchups of Round 2. Just like last week, the matchups include one restaurant that already outvoted one opponent and one that had a “bye” in the first round.

Moving on to the Scrumptious 16 on Friday were: Founders Brewing, Riverdog Tavern, Win Tavern 33 and Flo’s Wood Fired Pizzeria. All the matchups were close and all of the restaurants that had a first round bye lost.

Polls for today are open through 10:00 p.m. Two more days of Round 2 will take place Tuesday and Wednesday.

Grand Rapids Region

Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen and Two Scotts BBQ

Southern Tier

Latitude 42 and Main Street BBQ (Lowell)

Lakeshore

Crust 54 and Clementine’s (South Haven)

Northern Tier

Amore’ Trattoria Italiana and Buddy’s on the Beach