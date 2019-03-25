Exhibit honors President Ford through photos from White House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Monday marks the opening of a new exhibit in West Michigan, featuring images of President Ford, captured by his personal White House photographer.

"Extraordinary Circumstances: The Presidency of Gerald R. Ford" will be open now through September 2 at the Ford Museum in Grand Rapids.

Pictures range from major events, and behind-the-scenes images from the day he was appointed vice president, to the end of his presidency.

The photographer and President Ford's daughter, Susan Ford Bales, will be on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Monday.