Expert: Gas prices jump across Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers in Michigan will start seeing increasing gas prices as the weather gets warmer.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says the price hike is a result of oil refineries doing maintenance work and switching to a summer blend.

He says prices could rise as high as $3.20 per gallon through Memorial Day. However, he said prices will peak around the end of May and fall back to under $3 per gallon for the rest of the summer.

DeHaan said it’s difficult to follow traditional rules to save money at the pump, but recommends drivers stay aware of when prices are expected to jump and fill up before then.