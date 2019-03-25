Kalamazoo bank robbed Monday afternoon

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo bank was robbed Monday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Old National Bank in the 3200 block of Portage Road, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 40s or early 50s. He apparently entered the bank at about 1:30 p.m. and demanded cash from the teller.

He is described as wearing a black-hooded zip up jacket, dark-colored pants and shoes and a light-colored baseball cap. The suspect told the teller that he had a gun, but witnesses told police they did not see one.

Another witness told police that they saw the man run around the east end of the bank, and headed south through a parking lot. Another witness says they saw the suspect jump into a small vehicle that was missing a front passenger hubcap. The vehicle went west on Howland Avenue and then north on Portage Road.

No one was hurt. Surveillance photos show the robbery in progress.

Anyone with information should call KDPS at 269-488-9111 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.