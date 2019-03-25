Keep your data safe: How to avoid online tax scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Time's running out to get those taxes done. But if you're thinking about popping into the local coffee shop to do your taxes, snapping pictures of your W-2 to your spouse, or searching for an online tax service, think again. These scenarios can result in your tax information being stolen!

Larry and John from CMIT Solutions share some tips on how to keep your data and tax information safe:

Don’t file your tax return on a public Wi-Fi connection, such as those servicing public libraries, coffee shops or computers in hotel business centers.

When filing online, make sure that the tax filing service website includes an “s” in the “https” at the start of the web address. That “s” at the end means it’s Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure and you are on a site with an extra layer of security on the data in transit.

When you navigate to your chosen tax service website in the first place, you should type the URL in yourself instead of using a search engine.

Never take a photo of any tax information, including a W-2 form.

The biggest threat targeting employers and payroll service companies that produce and store your W-2 is phishing scams.

For more information and tips on keeping your data safe, visit cmitsolutions.com/grandrapids.