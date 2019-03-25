Michigan sorority sorry for prompting false ‘shooter’ alert

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A University of Michigan sorority whose members popped balloons as part of a team-building event has apologized for triggering “active shooter” alert on campus.
The balloon popping occurred March 16, at the same time a vigil was being held nearby for victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks a day earlier.
The alpha Kappa Delta Phi chapter issued an apology in a letter published Sunday in The Michigan Daily. Member said they’re “truly sorry” and should’ve been more “more cognizant” of their actions.
Alerts issued by the Ann Arbor school told students near Mason Hall to “run, hide, fight.” Authorities later said there had been “balloon popping activity” in the area and there was no “malicious intent” behind the activity.
The letter says sorority members stand “in solidarity with our fellow Muslim students and marginalized communities.”
1 Comment
Bud
If Fox 17 believed in equality, they would have the summary of the Special Prosecutor plastered all over their home page until the head of the DOJ releases the report – and then they should have the headline that the democrats have been lying to the American People ever since President Trump was elected, up until after the 2020 election.