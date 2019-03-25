Missing Kalamazoo woman’s body found in Lake Michigan

Posted 11:13 AM, March 25, 2019, by

KENOSHA (FOX 6) – A body found in Lake Michigan in Kenosha on Saturday, March 23 has been identified as 39-year-old Amanda Hanover from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Hanover had not been seen since Monday, March 18.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, Hanover’s vehicle was located near 101 56th Street (Fisherman’s Circle) in Kenosha.

Courtesy photos of Amanda Hanover.

Authorities say 39-year-old Amanda Hanover has no ties to the Kenosha area, and her cellphone was left in the vehicle.

If anyone has information please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. You may remain anonymous if you wish or utilize the Crime Stopper hotline 262-656-7333.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.