Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 25

1. Happy Oberon Day! Bell's Brewery in Kalamazoo County is releasing its summer favorite Oberon in stores and to local bars and breweries.

The beer is a wheat malt with citrus notes and a spicy hop. It's an American wheat ale that celebrates the arrival of summer and baseball season.

The company is offering an excuse letter for those hoping to take the day off today to enjoy a cold Oberon.

The beer was first made back in 1992 served year-round in Arizona and Florida.

2. A local donut shop is getting in on the Oberon fun, offering Oberon flavored donuts for today's release. Sweetwater's Donut Mill will be selling Oberon-flavored donuts and donut holes.

The donut has a light orange flavor, and they are topped with festive sprinkles, a pretzel, and a candied orange slice. The donut holes will be paired with a delicious dipping sauce.

Buy them at all of Sweetwater's locations starting today.

3. Allegan County Fair announced another big headliner for this year's carnival: Dan and Shay with special guest Devin Dawson.

They'll be taking the stage on Friday, September6 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

Also performing will be Live and Bush.

The fair runs from September 6-14. All the details can be found at allegancountyfair.com.

4. A lot of people are sporting new looks this morning after shaving their heads for a good cause.

The St. Baldricks head-shaving event was held Sunday at the 84th Street Pub And Grille in Byron Center. It was all in support of pediatric cancer research.

The event featured a raffle and even a visit from former Detroit Tiger pitcher Dave Rozema.

Those at the event say fundraisers like this are so important in helping find cures for diseases that affect the youngest and most vulnerable.

The amount of money is still being tallied, but it looks like more than $90,000 has already been raised.

5. There's still a chance to win more than three-quarters of a billion dollars! No one won Saturday's Powerball drawing, so the jackpot of up to $750 million is up for grabs.

There were several winners who matched five numbers, so double check your tickets.

The winning numbers are 24, 25,52, 60, and 66, and the Powerball is 5.

The next Powerball drawing is this Wednesday.