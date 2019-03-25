National Doctors’ Day is March 30, here’s what inspired these people to become doctors

Posted 10:50 AM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:49AM, March 25, 2019

Healthcare today is more complex than ever. With more advancements, tools, and information at their fingertips, doctors have an overwhelming job to diagnose and treat the thousands of patients they see each year.

March 30 is National Doctors' Day, and two doctors from Spectrum Health joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to be a doctor, and what inspired them to be in the medical field.

For more information on Spectrum Health and to find a doctor that best suits your needs, visit spectrumhealth.org/finddocs.

