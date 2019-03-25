New Michigan task force seeks to stop abuse of elderly

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new task force has been formed to help stop physical abuse, financial exploitation, emotional abuse and neglect of elderly people in Michigan.

The state’s Attorney General Dana Nessel joined with Michigan Supreme Court Justices Richard Bernstein and Megan Cavanagh and others Monday to announce the formation of the Michigan Elder Abuse Task Force.

More than 30 organizations including law enforcement, state agencies and advocacy groups have committed to being part of the effort. Michigan residents are urged to report signs or concerns about elder abuse to Nessel’s office, which has established an elder abuse hotline for anonymous tips, 844-24-ABUSE (844-242-2873) or online .

Past state efforts to curb elder abuse included a 1998 Supreme Court Task Force on Guardianships and Conservatorships and a 2007 Governor’s Task Force on Elder Abuse.

