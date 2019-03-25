Ottawa Co. crash sends 3 to hospital

Posted 4:54 PM, March 25, 2019, by

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were hospitalized after a crash Monday in Holland Township.

It happened at 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of 96th Avenue and Riley Street.

Authorities say a pickup truck was going south of 96th Avenue when it turned in front of a vehicle going east on Riley Street and caused a crash.

The driver of the truck and two people in the eastbound vehicle were taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

