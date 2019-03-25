Permits available April 1 to cut firewood on Michigan lands

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan residents who heat their homes with wood can get permits to cut dead and fallen trees on designated state forest lands beginning April 1.

The Department of Natural Resources says individuals can cut up to five standard cords of firewood for personal use.

The DNR manages 4 million acres of state forest land in the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula. Some wood also may be available in state game areas where forests are managed to create habitat.

Fuelwood is for personal use only and cannot be re-sold or traded. Wood must be dead and down within 200 feet of a road.

Permits cost $20 and are good for 90 days after they are issued.

