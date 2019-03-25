× Reward offered for person-of-interest in double murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Silent Observer is offering a $1,500 reward for locating a person-of-interest in a double murder in Grand Rapids.

Derrell Brown is wanted by Grand Rapids Police for questioning in the murders of Cherletta Baber-Bey and Keyona Griffin. They were shot and killed on March 13 on Sheldon SE in Grand Rapids.

Brown is wanted on a warrant for Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Firearm. A nationwide extradition has been issued for Brown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown can give an anonymous tip to Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345 or on SilentObserver.org or by using the Silent Observer app.