× Trio walks 300+ miles to protest Enbridge Line 5 Pipeline

CASCADE, Mich. – A Michigan trio is walking more than 300 miles to protect water.

The indigenous group is trying to shutdown Enbridge’s Line 5 Pipeline.

The trio includes Nancy Gallardo, Cody Bigjohn Junior and Sarah Shomin. The threesome started their trek at the end of February and plan to make it to Lansing on Friday.

The group has been using the state-wide trek to raise awareness about Enbridge’s Line 5 project.

“It’s really an epidemic of bad water in this beautiful ‘Pure Michigan’ state,” says Gallardo. “We’re finding it’s not so pure. There’s a lot of polluted waters in this state.”

Along the route, the group tries to talk with those they meet and educate them about their mission. They’ve also been sharing their journey on social media by posting photos and memories online.

Once the group makes it to Lansing, they hope to talk with lawmakers and the Governor about the future of Line 5.

Ultimately, they would like to see the pipeline entirely shutdown. They also want the Governor to live up to her campaign promises. Governor Whitmer previously pledged to block a plan that would allow parts of Line 5 to be replaced and out a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.