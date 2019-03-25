Two-way players help propel Drive back into playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Drive are getting set for their first round playoff game at the Raptors 905 on Tuesday night.

The Drive lost to Raptors 905 in the first round last season, but this year Grand Rapids hits the playoffs winning 15 of its last 17 games.

A larger reason for the teams solid play lately is the signing of two-way player Kalin Lucas and Isaiah Whitehead back in mid-January.

"Those guys have been huge" head coach Ryan Krueger said. Their talent is through the roof and they are able to make plays at both ends of the court Isaiah has been a dominant defender on top of both those guys offensive prowess."

The Driver were just 11-14 in the first half of the season, but since Lucas and Whitehead were signed the club in 17-8.

"We just came in and did what we do" Whitehead said. "Being aggressive just finding open teammates. I think we really did a great job on the defensive end just started being that defensive anchor for the team starting the game off the way we do."

While Whitehead has got it done on defense, Lucas has scored, averaging over 31 points per game the last six game of the regular season.

"I just feel I've been just trying to take what the defense give me and be aggressive" Lucas said. "This team needs me to score they need me to make plays so that's my job."

The Drive-Raptors 905 winner will head to Long Island to play the Eastern Conference's top seeded Nets on Friday.