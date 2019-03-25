US experts revisit breast implant safety after new concerns

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. medical authorities are revisiting the safety of breast implants used by millions of American women, the latest review in a multi-decade debate about their health effects.

An expert panel assembled by the Food and Drug Administration meets for two days starting Monday to discuss the latest evidence about the risks of illness and complications with the devices, which are used for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.

The FDA is grappling with a recently confirmed link between the implants and a rare form of cancer. Additionally, many women are pushing the agency to address longstanding — but unconfirmed — claims that implants can contribute to other chronic ailments.

The FDA panel will hear from researchers, plastic surgeons, patients and manufacturers.

For now, the FDA isn’t proposing any new restrictions or warnings.

