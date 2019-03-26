5 items to help you get a good night’s sleep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone knows it's important to get a good night's sleep, but most of us don't really want to follow the advice to get more time in bed.

To celebrate National Sleep Awareness Month, Katie Kimball from Kitchen Stewardship shares some of her Stress Mastery training with some rookie tools to improve the quality of our sleep without taking any time out of our day.

Kimball says our body systems repair during sleep, our memories are sorted, and our creativity and emotional capacity are increased. Poor sleep results in the brain poorly dealing with stress, and it's hard to fall asleep when we're stressed.

But there are small and inexpensive steps we can take each day to help us get a better night's rest:

Blue blocker glasses Salt lamps Lux app and similar circadian-rhythm-friendly apps Trade wind-down alcohol for something else Sleep Cycle app



For more sleep tips and other lifestyle articles, visit KitchenStewardship.com/BetterSleep.