Adam Sandler coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Hollywood funnyman and former Saturday Night Live star Adam Sandler will be bringing his 100% Fresher tour to Grand Rapids this summer.

The tour is a follow up to his 100% Fresh special that was on Netflix last October.

The show will be at the Van Andel Arena on Thursday night, June 6. The 100% Fresher tour begins on June 1 in Chicago.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 27 through citiprivatepass.com for Citi cardmembers,  with general public tickets going on sale on Friday, March 29 through Ticketmaster.com .

