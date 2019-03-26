Country duo Dan+Shay to perform at Allegan County Fair

Posted 6:19 AM, March 26, 2019

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Country music stars Dan+Shay is coming to West Michigan this summer.

The two will perform with special guest Devin Dawson at the Allegan County Fair on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 7 p.m.  for opening day.

Dan + Shay have been at the top of the country Billboard charts with their hit songs “Speechless” and “Tequila”.

This year the fair is celebrating its 167th year.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. you can get them here.

