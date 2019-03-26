× DeVos defends proposed cuts to Special Olympics funding

WASHINGTON — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos defended a proposal to cut nearly $18 million in funding to support Special Olympics to Congress on Tuesday.

DeVos referred to the $17.6 million cut as part of “some difficult decisions with this budget.” She said she thinks Special Olympics is an “awesome organization,” but it would be better supported with philanthropy.

According to a 2017 Special Olympics Reach Report, the organization had a global revenue of nearly $429 million.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, said the decision would impact 272,000 kids during a House subcommittee Tuesday.

Special Olympics is a program designed to give children and adults with intellectual disabilities an opportunity to take part in athletic competition year-round.

Michigan Special Olympics spokesperson Aaron Mills gave the following statement on the proposed cuts: