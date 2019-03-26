Dining with Dave Brackets – Day 3 of Round 2

Posted 10:00 AM, March 26, 2019

FOX 17 – Moving right along…Round 2 continues just a couple of more days.

Due to there being two fewer entries in the Northern Tier, there will only be three polls Tuesday and Wednesday. Ramona’s Table and Downtown Trini’s get a special 2nd round bye into the “Scrumptious 16.”

Moving into the round of 16 from Monday’s polls were: Two Scotts BBQ, Main Street BBQ, Crust 54 (with a late push!) and Buddy’s on the Beach (with a very close, 52% to 48% tally).  Thursday’s matchups will be: Founders Brewing and Two Scotts BBQ, Riverdog Tavern and Main Street BBQ, Win Tavern 33 and Crust 54, and Flo’s Wood Fired Pizzeria and Ramona’s Table.

Polls are open again until 10:00 p.m. tonight:

Grand Rapids Region

West Side Social and GR Food Trucks

Southern Tier

The Sand Bar and Fabiano’s

Lakeshore

Crockery Creek Saloon and The Paisley Pig

