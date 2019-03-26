Foster Care Jubilee will raise awareness for foster kids in Kent Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Foster Care Month is right around the corner, and local non-profit West Michigan Partnership for Children is encouraging everyone to remember the youth in foster care and the organizations that serve them in Kent County through Foster Kent Kids' first-ever Foster Care Jubilee.

All are welcome at the 3 Mile Project to enjoy a day of play, all while learning about all the different foster care agencies in Kent County helping children and their families. Guests can talk to the different agencies about becoming a foster parent, donating to a foster child in need, and talk to current foster families to see if it's the right fit for you.

There will also be video games, athletic courts, indoor skate park, foosball & pool tables, theatre, craft & project room and a lounge area to relax.

The Foster Care Jubilee will take place on April 27 from 2-5 p.m.

It's free and open to all, but need to register for the event on Eventbrite.

To learn more on how to get involved in foster care or to make a donation, visit wmpc.care or call (616)-419-2505.