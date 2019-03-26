Four arrested after fight; GRPD investigating use of force in arrest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police say four people were arrested Monday night after a fight in southeast Grand Rapids and police are investigating another involvement of force by an arresting officer.

The incident started at about 8:45 p.m. Monday night, according to police. Officers were called to the 100 block of LaBelle Street SE on reports of five or six people involved in a fight and windows being broken at a home. When police arrived, the person who called told police that the suspects had driven away in a black Ford Explorer.

Police found the vehicle and pulled it over. They say they made contact with the people in the Explorer and found that one passenger had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. That person then became uncooperative, according to police and the others in the vehicle attempted to interfere in the arrest. More officers were called in to assist.

In all, two people in the vehicle were arrested for outstanding warrants and four in total were arrested for Restricting and Obstructing a Police Officer.

Police say that the case is being reviewed by the Internal Affairs Unit because of the force used by police in the arrest. Nearby residents recorded the arrest on their cell phones and have shared the video on social media.

Police say that dash camera and body camera video will be released when it becomes available.

We’ll have more from police and also from residents who held an event on Calder Plaza Tuesday to discuss recent issues of the use of force by police. We’ll also hear from one of the people that were in the vehicle when police pulled it over on Monday night.