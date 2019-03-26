Hope baseball team fires two no-hitters in 6 days on Florida trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- The Hope baseball team threw two no-hitters in six days on its recent trip to Florida.

"I`ve been doing this for 30 years and never seen anything like it" head coach Stu Fritz said. "It was crazy to see it happen and we had good pitching really all week, but to get two no-hitter`s in the same week two combined no-hitters just because of the early season pitch count."

The first came in the season opener against Clarkson on March 15th, Sean Hoey, Matt VanDyken and Max Gaishin combined on the gem.

"It was just awesome" Hoey said. "I got to give the credit to the guys who were able to clean up behind me they did a really good job making sure we got through those last inning and a third, I got to give credit to Trace Slancik too helped me out behind the plate, called the pitches I don`t think I shook him off all game we were on the same page basically the whole time."

Five days later the Flying Dutchmen did it again, no-hitting Minnesota-Morris with Keaton Hamilton throwing the first 6 2/3 and CJ Otteman getting the final out.

"It was crazy" Hoey added. "I remember sitting in the dugout because I was actually charting Keaton and I got up, I was pacing I was as nervous for him as I was for completing the first one. Coach talks about vicariously enjoying or loving through each other every moment of every game I could definitely feel that and that message being lived out through that game."

Hamilton was making just his second start after recovering from Tommy John surgery,

"I wouldn`t say that it affects the other games that I am going to be pitching this year" Hamilton said. "But I finally felt myself again and felt like I was back to where I was at before surgery."

Prior to this year, Hope has seven total no-hitters in 106 years of baseball, now it has nine.

"Any no-hitter I don`t care what level you are talking about you have to have some things go your way" Fritz added. "We had good defensive plays behind both of these kids in both of their games and I couldn`t think of a better way to start a week.'

The Flying Dutchmen opened MIAA play this week by taking three out of four games with rival Calvin. Hope will take on Olivet with doubleheaders Thursday and Saturday this week.