Man sentenced for wife’s slaying inside marijuana grow room

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A man convicted in the fatal shooting of his wife inside a marijuana grow room in their southwestern Michigan home has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

John Lewis was given the mandatory punishment Monday in a Berrien County courtroom after a jury in February found him guilty of murder .

Authorities say he killed 55-year-old Carla Lewis in 2017 in their Niles Township home near the state’s border with Indiana and then called 911, saying two men had broken into the home, killer her and fled in her car.

His lawyer Jolene Weiner-Vatter told the court Monday that Lewis “maintains his innocence” and is adamant that the killers remain “in the community.”

Prosecutors argued John Lewis was having affairs and stood to get a life insurance windfall.

