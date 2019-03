× Man sentenced to decades in prison on CSC charges

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man was sentenced to decades in prison Monday for multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Matthew Toole was sentenced to 50-140 years in prison after being pleading no contest on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He is one of four people who are facing charges in connection with a child porn ring. Police say the group intended to kidnap, sexually abuse and kill a child.