MDHHS: 22 confirmed measles cases in MI

LANSING, Mich. — Twenty-two cases of measles have been confirmed in Michigan by the state’s health department.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says 21 cases have been confirmed in Oakland County and one in Wayne County. Infected people range in age from 11 to 63.

MDHHS says it is working with Wayne and Oakland county health departments to identify possible exposure locations.

Known exposure sites in Oakland County are listed on the health department’s website.

Oakgov.com/health

Health officials say symptoms typically start one to two weeks after exposure. Anyone who develops symptoms are urged not to visit a doctor or emergency room until they have called ahead to allow medical offices to take precautions to prevent further exposure.